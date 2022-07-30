Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Might Have Been On Vacation In Hawaii Together After Recent Breakup Reports

Devin Booker is a professional basketball player who plays for the Phoenix Suns of the National Basketball Association. He’s also known as the son of the former basketball player Melvin Booker. Devin Booker has made a name for himself in the sports community through his wilfulness to be better as well as his talents in sports.

Kendall Jenner is a part of the Kardashian clan that everyone knows and loves. She’s the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner. Kendall is a very famous model and is best known for her modeling in many big brands’ shows. She’s also one of the biggest influencers in the world as her Instagram has millions of people following her.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Has Always Had A Rule About Her Boyfriends Appearing On KUWTK - Here's Why That's Never Happened!

Kendall Jenner seems to be living her best life these days. She recently took a vacation to Hawaii and posted pictures for her fans to enjoy. Her pictures included bikini selfies, photos that showed lots of tequila, a video of Kendal enjoying a swim in the ocean, and some rather tough-looking looking Jeeps. She also posted regular pictures in her bikini as well as a video of her removing her cover-up to Instagram.

There was one particular waterfall that Kendall had posted. This same waterfall has also been posted by Devin Booker which led to fans speculating whether the two were on vacation together or not. Devin himself also posted a picture of himself on a cliff wearing shorts and a t-shirt. The picture was in the same place that Kendall had been posing.

There have been some serious rumors that the two had broken up in the previous month. However, after these rumors, they were spotted together at the Malibu House as well as the wedding of a friend of Kendall’s.

RELATED: KUWK: Kendall Jenner Acknowledges Her White Privilege And Promises To Be A Good Ally In 'Black Lives Matter' Statement

When Kendall was asked whether Devin would appear on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, Kendal stated that she had no idea. She said that the two have been taking the process one day at a time and they’re just waiting to see what lies ahead of them.

Advertisement

Even though their relationship has not been publicized, she did mention that she had been getting baby fever for a while now. Kendall wants to have a baby soon however it is not confirmed whether this will happen for certain or not.