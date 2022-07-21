Drake Spotted With Suede Brooks In Saint-Tropez

Drake is one of the most hip and happening individuals on the planet and is the subject of conversation no matter what he is doing. Sometimes the rapper is the subject of conversation even if he is doing nothing, such as a week ago when false rumors of Drake being arrested in Sweden began circulating the internet and the hashtag #freedrake got trending within a matter of hours.

However, Drake being seen hanging out with influencer and fashion blogger Suede Brooks in Saint-Tropez is no rumor. The rapper has been spotted spending much time with the influencer and seemed to be very happy while doing so.

According to reports (and pictures), the two rode on a yacht, enjoyed the sunshine, and spent time at luxury beachfront destination Club 55 in the South of France. A source close to the rapper has explained the dynamic between the two individuals in the following words:

"They're having fun together. They are sweet, whispering in each other's ears and laughing. Their friends think they make a cute couple and have been rooting for them to hang out more."

On the same day that the pictures of the two hanging out were taken, Drake posted a picture on his Instagram, showing himself on the yacht.

The caption of the picture read:

"This is the story about the boy that never gave up- starring moi."

Drake has been linked to many women in the past including Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez among others, but Drake hasn't had a long-term relationship yet. He does have a son named Adonis Graham, with French artist Sophie Brussaux, but no lasting relationship there either.

Could Suede Brooks finally be the woman that manages to make the Champagne Papi settle down and start a life? Only time will tell.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Drake's music career continues to move on an upward trajectory with the latest release of a surprise album from the rapper, named Honestly, Nevermind on the 16th of July. The project is Drake's 11th album to break the Billboard 200 chart.