Kanye West Stands By His Assertion That Kris Jenner Had Sexual Relations With Drake

Kanye West is unwavering in his belief that his ex-mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, had sexual relations with his longstanding adversary, Drake.

The rapper Gold Digger bragged about his latest Instagram story in which he said that Drake will f—–k yo baby mama's mother during an interview on a podcast that lasted three hectic hours on Sunday.

Indeed, you are correct; that was challenging. West, 45 years old, said so to Drink Champs co-host N.O.R.E. after praising Drake, 35 years old, as the best rapper of all time. Ye discussed Jenner's boyfriend of eight years, Corey Gamble, when he was pushed about the purpose behind his mysterious and baseless social media statement.

You are familiar with the significance of it. Ay, Corey, you are aware of what I'm talking about, he told me. West, who has received criticism for posting anti-Semitic tweets, did not elaborate upon his claim, and Jenner, who is 66 years old, has not yet responded publicly to West's allegations.

Ye is content to let the past be in the past when it comes to his ongoing fight with Drake, which has recently been put to rest. This month, he mentioned another rapper in numerous of his Instagram posts, and one of those postings was specifically for him.

It warmed my soul to see Drake-like one of my posts, he stated amid a posting frenzy after his infamous performance at Paris Fashion Week, in which he wore a shirt that said "White Lives Matter."

He Proceeded by saying that we still require the Donda team to play Nocta and that all Drake music would be played at Donda games in the future.

There have been rumors around for a while now that Drake cheated on someone in the Kardashian family with one of them, so this is not the first time it has happened.

In 2018, it was widely speculated that the singer behind "Hotline Bling" had a sexual encounter with West's then-wife, Kim Kardashian, who is now his ex-wife. But, on the other hand, the Skims tycoon put a stop to it very immediately.