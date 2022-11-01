Halloween Morning Found Drake At E11even In Miami, Where He Spent The Evening Partying

Drake launched the festivities for Halloween with a party at E11EVEN Miami, which lasted into the wee hours of Monday morning. We have it on good authority that the hitmaker, who is 36 years old, arrived at the ultra-club at approximately 3:15 in the morning on Monday with a massive group in a fleet of Escalades and Maybachs.

A spy informs us that a group of approximately 25 individuals went to an extensive VIP section to hear Dominican rapper Tokischa perform. Tokischa has recently appeared in a music video alongside Madonna for a remix of 2005's Hung Up.

According to a source, Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro, Rosalia, Lil Pump, and reigning NBA champion Klay Thompson were also in attendance.

According to the informant, as soon as Tokischa finished, she made her way to Drake's section to hang out with him. They were downing bottles of Don Julio 1942 and E11EVEN Vodka, among other alcoholic beverages.

We were told that the gang stayed up drinking until about 6:00 in the morning. However, Drake must have limitless energy. At the Lil WeezyAna Fest, which took place in New Orleans on Saturday night, he joined Lil Wayne on stage and sang several songs, including "In My Feelings" and "God's Plan," among others.

This past weekend, Travis Scott was also in attendance at E11even. When Travis arrived, he immediately went to the DJ booth to join DJ Chase B... But, according to one of Page Six's sources, the venue erupted into chaos as Travis stepped atop the booth to sing, and the source also mentions that fellow rapper Future joined him onstage at some point.

While all was going on, Scott's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, was at home in Los Angeles spending Halloween with their son and daughter, both of whom were born in February. Their oldest child is four years old.