The Beautiful Cara Delevingne Attended A Star-Studded Halloween Party This Weekend, And She Seemed To Be In A Good Mood

Cara Delevingne was seen attending a Halloween bash attended by several famous people early on Sunday morning, despite worries being raised about her health.

According to a source, the model is said to have arrived at the Boom Boom Room's spooky party at the Top of The Standard at The Standard, High Line in New York City at approximately two in the morning dressed as a clown who spoke with Page Six on Monday.

According to the insider, Cara arrived with a bunch of her companions while wearing a clown mask and was in a fantastic mood. The insider also stated that Cara spent some time with the presenter, Jeffrey O. Harris and that she was very low-key.

We were told that she wasn't drinking cocktails but was on the dance floor, moving to music by Sudan Archives. So, although she wasn't drinking any cocktails, she was dancing.

Mark Ronson, Grace Gummer, Emily Ratajkowki, Derek Blasberg, Simon Huck, and Prabal Gurung were among the other celebrities that attended the Halloween party. Antoni Porowski was also there.

Concerns were initially raised about Delevingne, 30, after she was seen at the Van Nuys Airport in California in September, appearing unkempt and without shoes.

The woman, who appeared to be in poor health, was shown on film stumbling around erratically with her dog on the tarmac while smoking cigarettes rapidly and repeatedly dropping her cell phone. She was again observed doing this while her driver was driving off in an SUV, with her feet protruding out the window.

After a few days, fans became even more concerned for the actress who had starred in Only Murders in the Building when her close friend Margot Robbie was seen crying just a few hours after she had left Poppy Delevingne's house.

She also caused a stir when she skipped the premiere party for her new collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld during Fashion Week. This raised eyebrows.