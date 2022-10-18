Despite Recent Worrying Public Appearances, Cara Delevingne Appears To Be In Good Condition

Cara Delevingne, who had been making some worrying public appearances, seems to be doing fine now.

The 30-year-old supermodel from London looked stunning in an elegant outfit and carried herself with grace and confidence as she joined the Fremantle Photocall on Monday's first night of MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes.

Delevingne wore a black minidress with a cutout neckline and matched it with black pointed-toe shoes and a thin gold necklace for the evening.

Her caramel hair was loosely curled and hung to her shoulders, and her makeup was a mashup of smokey eyes and a nude lip. Concerns over Delevingne's indeed have led to this, her second public appearance.

The Cara Loves Karl collection, which Victoria's Secret Angel Cara Delevingne collaborated on with Chanel's late creative director Karl Lagerfeld, was unveiled at Paris Fashion Week's end of the month. The week prior, however, she failed to show up to the launch party for the collection during New York Fashion Week.

In early September, a disheveled-looking Delevingne caused a stir in the media when paparazzi caught her landing at California's Van Nuys Airport with her feet dangling out the back window of an SUV.

The model was caught pacing the pavement barefoot with her dog in tow, smoking smokes like water, and repeatedly dropping her phone.

There were allegations that Margot Robbie, a close friend of Delevingne's, was "anxious" for the model to receive help when she was spotted exiting the model's West Hollywood home looking distressed a few days later.

TMZ reports that people close to Delevingne, notably her co-star in Suicide Squad, are concerned that she has been dealing with substance and mental health misuse.

According to the publication, Robbie, 32, was understandably upset by what she saw when she visited her friend and has been pushing for Delevingne to get help ever since.