During The Filming Of Planet Sex, Cara Delevingne Came To The Realization That She Was A Prude

Cara Delevingne was shocked to discover that she is more of a prude than she had previously believed after receiving ridiculous requests for her forthcoming docuseries.

The model disclosed on Tuesday that during the filming of a masturbation lesson for the Hulu show Planet Sex, she was instructed to remove her panties.

When I went in, I had the impression that it would be a classroom and that I would be given a notepad. However, when I got there, all that was there was a pink leather gym mat on the floor and six individuals telling me to take off my underpants. The lubricant is right here. Delevingne, who is 30 years old, made the statement at MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes, France, through Variety, where she hit the red carpet for the first time in weeks after a series of troubling public appearances.

She went on to say that she was surprised to learn that she was a prude. I like to think of myself as a trendy, young, calm, and open-minded person, but when you told me that, I was like, Sorry, what? I am genuinely sorry, but I cannot and will not agree to do that.

The actress who appeared in Paper Towns revealed that she only participated in activities in which she felt completely at ease.

Delevingne, who refers to herself as "100 percent queer" in Planet Sex and said that she initially had concerns about recording the show, which will broadcast on November 29th, said that she now has no regrets about doing so.

She claimed that each day offered something entirely new. I'm used to being able to blend in with my surroundings, but this was ridiculous.

The next day, you're going to visit a pornographic library, and the day after that, you're going to have your blood drawn while having an orgasmic experience. So I was thinking something along the lines of "Right, OK, put my head back on."

The time spent by the British fashion icon advertising the docuseries in the South of France follows on the heels of a string of recent public appearances that she has made.

Disarrayed and acting erratically, Delevingne was photographed last month at Van Nuys Airport in California with her bare feet hanging out of the open window of an SUV.