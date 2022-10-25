Album Collaboration Between Drake and 21 Savage Announced!

Drake and 21 Savage have announced that their first-ever joint album, Her Loss, will be released on October 28. This news comes on the heels of Drake's most recent No. 1 smash with 21 Savage, Jimmy Cooks, released last week.

Over the weekend, Drake and 21 Savage shared a music video for their song "Jimmy Cooks," which doubled as a promotion for their upcoming album around the halfway point. After Drake had finished singing the song's first verse, nine screens behind him displayed the words "Her Loss, Album by Drake and 21 Savage, October 28, 2022." These words appeared as soon as 21 Savage had finished his verse.

In 2015, Drake and Future released a mixtape titled What a Time to Be Alive. Her Loss will be Drake's first joint album since then. That work was certified platinum when it achieved the highest possible position on the Billboard 200 chart.

Since the release of Savage Mode II in 2020, which was a collaborative production with producer Metro Boomin, 21 Savage has not issued any joint work. Before that, in 2017, he collaborated with Metro Boomin and Offset on the record Without Warning, and the year before that, he dropped the debut album under the Savage Mode moniker.

The two artists have collaborated on several tracks in the past and have a lengthy history of doing so. In addition to Jimmy Cooks, which can be found on Drake's 2022 album Honestly, Nevermind, the duo also released the Certified Lover Boy cut Knife Talk, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

On Wednesday night, at a homecoming celebration for Morehouse and Spelman universities, the two performed for the first time as Jimmy Cooks live on stage. As it turned out, 21 Savage's homecoming gig in Atlanta was the ideal place for a cameo by Drake, who joined 21 Savage onstage to perform a duet of "Nonstop" from his latest album.