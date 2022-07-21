Kurt Russell And Wyatt Russell Will Both Be Starring Side By Side In The Upcoming Godzilla Series on Apple TV+

Kurt Russell is one of the most legendary actors in Hollywood, known for movies such as Escape From New York, The Thing, Big Trouble In Little China, Tombstone, and Stargate. And now it seems that Kurt's talent has traveled through his genetics to his son Wyatt Russell who has been hard at work starting to create his own legacy in the industry. The most recent and most prominent role played by Wyatt is in the Marvel TV series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier where he played John Walker/U.S. Agent.

Now, it seems that the father and son will be appearing together on TV as both have been confirmed to star in the upcoming Godzilla TV series that will be streaming on Apple TV+

The series will be set in monster-verse which has been incredibly successful and lucrative ever since the release of the first Godzilla movie in 2014 which was followed by 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. This series has been set chronologically shortly after the events of the 2014 Godzilla movie making it a prequel but still within the same universe that all the monster movies are in.

This isn't the first multi-movie universe that the father and son duo have shared as Wyatt's John Walker is part of the same Marvel Cinematic Universe that Kurt's Ego the Living Planet was in 2017s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. However, it is unlikely that the two actors will get to work together in the MCU given that Kurt Russell's character died at the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

It is not clear just how closely the father and son duo will work in this series either since there have been no details released regarding the roles that the father and son will be playing. However, the plot of the TV series does say that it will be following the tale of a family which means that the two might just end up playing a father-son duo on screen as well. Fans will just have to wait and see.