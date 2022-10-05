Kate Hudson's Daughter Gets Special Birthday Tribute From Grandpa Kurt Russell And Grandma Goldie Hawn

Proud grandparents alert!

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn shared an adorable picture on the occasion of their granddaughter, Rani Rose's birthday.

The picture was posted to Goldie Hawn's Instagram and showed her and Rani dressed as princesses while Kurt Russell dawned the costume of the handsome prince.

The caption of the post read as follows:

"Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose🌹 You are the real queen! I'll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!!! 💕💕💕💕🎂🎂🎂🎂."

Rani is the daughter of Goldie Hawn's daughter, and Kurt Russell's step-daughter, Kate Hudson. Kate shares Rani with Danny Fujikawa whom she has been dating since 2016 and got engaged to in 2021.

Kate also posted a tribute to her daughter on the occasion of her birthday on Instagram.

The post showed a carousel of pictures that depicted Rani growing up from the point when she was just an infant all the way to the size that she is now.

The caption of the post read as follows:

"Our dreamy girl is 4 years today! Happy Birthday to Rani Rose! Rani fills our hearts so full of love as she meets everyday with enthusiasm, beauty and humor. We partied hard today… the princess way 👸🏼 #HAPPYBIRTHDAY."

Kate also has an 18-year-old son Ryder with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and an 11-year-old son Bingham with her ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

The Russell-Hudson-Hawn family is extremely close together with both Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson often speaking about how much they are thankful to have found Kurt Russell. Despite the fact that Kurt Russell is Kate's step-father, she has expressed on many occasions that she has never been able to tell the difference and to her Kurt is her real father.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have a total of 7 grandchildren, with 3 of Kate, 3 children of Oliver Hudson named Bodhi, 12, Wilder, 15, and Rio, 9, and the recently born child, Buddy of Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner.