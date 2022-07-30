Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Star Xochitl Gomez Wants Her Character To Meet Other MCU Characters In The Future

The second installment of Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Doctor Strange franchise introduced America Chavez into the MCU played by Xochitl Gomez. America Chavez is an individual with the power to hop through multiverses. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Chavez was at the center of the conflict as the Scarlet Witch tried to capture her and use her power to travel across the multiverse and Doctor Strange tried to stop the Scarlet Witch from doing so.

The end of the film saw Chavez learning full control of her power and using it against Wanda. Afterward, Chavez was left to train at Kamar Taj, the same place where Doctor Strange was first trained.

Now, Gomez has come forward and talked about what she would like to see in the future of her character in the MCU and the wishes that Gomez has expressed are not too far off from what’s possible.

Gomez says she wants her character to come across characters like Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, and Kang, played by Jonathan Majors and she has even expressed a desire for her character to interact with and perhaps be a part of the young avengers. Her exact comment on the matter is as follows:

“Of course, Kang, I think there’s obviously some stuff there, and Loki. But also, I think the Young Avengers. I know the fans really want to see that, and so do I!”

As Gomez says herself, with Kang being a multiversal villain, it is perfectly possible for her character to run into Kang since her power literally is multiverse hopping. Additionally, Loki’s character is currently thoroughly entangled with the multiverse concepts as well. Season 2 of the Loki series is currently under production and it could be possible that a multiversal individual like America Chavez might show up in it.

Finally, the MCU has been introducing more and more young superheroes as of late, America Chavez is one of them and a Young Avengers lineup in the near future looks almost inevitable.

Hence, all of Gomez’s wishes might just come true.