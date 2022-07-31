In Similar Swimwear, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, And Kate Beckinsale Pose For A Photo

The fantastic campaign for Jennifer Lopez‘s new line of body beauty products is still being discussed online.

The celebrity, who is well-known for her particular love of the gym, appeared in the most revealing bikinis as well as while completely naked. A white bikini with asymmetrical transparent insertsl caught the followers’ attention.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Filming Hustlers Was ‘So Special’ To Her

Some J. Lo fans recalled having seen this item on another well-known singer, Britney Spears, but in pink. True, the celebrity did not participate in a formal photo shoot; instead, she merely shot a brief video for her blog.

However, some who paid close attention on the Internet recalled that Kate Beckinsale is one of the celebrities who first wore an asymmetrical one-shoulder bikini before Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears. The actress also went with a white shade, by the way.

As a result, the fans are currently debating who the bikini looks better on. Of course, there were differing viewpoints. Because only Jennifer had a professional photo shoot, this is mostly the result. But Kate and Britney merely posed for their social media sites.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Mind Blowing Beach Body In Skimpy Two Piece Bathing Suit

Spears, who sometimes buys inexpensive swimwear from Target, joked at the time that the bathing suit was quite pricey and looked like a costume.

Shay Mitchell, Kate Beckinsale, and former “Bachelorette” Michelle Young were all drawn to the same suit by its eye-catching appeal; Beckinsale even upped the drama level by donning it while strolling her cherished Persian cats near the pool.

The 77-year-old design genius Kamali has a history of developing swimwear that celebrities adore. Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift have both been spotted wearing Kamali’s other costumes.

Kamali is also famed for designing the red one-piece worn by Farrah Fawcett in her classic 1976 pinup poster; the suit is now housed in the Smithsonian.