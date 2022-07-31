At The Billboard Music Awards, Cara Delevingne Publicly Responds To The Viral Megan Thee Stallion Antics

The most recent Billboard Music Awards were very unusual. And it’s all thanks to Cara Delevingne, who irritated Megan Thee Stallion the entire night.

Cara straightened and tossed the rap star’s dress’ train on the red carpet on her initiative without being requested to enhance the photos.

Megan Karu’s obvious annoyance did not diminish as she continued to sit next to the singer in the theatre, to whom such harassment appeared like flagrant impudence.

The rapper even took Cara out of the group photo as a result.

Delevingne discussed her actions that evening on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show and gave her reasoning.

The singer reportedly requested the model to attend the award ceremony with her. “I was eagerly looking forward to her performance. I assisted her because she had to give a speech. After all, she was winning an award, said Delevingne.

Cara explained that she was merely trying to assist the artist regarding her behavior on the red carpet. Delevingne admitted, “I made a buzz around her. Cara claimed that she was not ashamed of her actions.

“I was simply very excited. Although some folks thought it was a little odd, I had a good time. Of course, they consider me to be a little odd, but that’s just who I am. And I’m not embarrassed,” the model said in closing.

The fashion star appeared in season two of Only Murders In The Building, where she plays newbie Alice, an owner of an art gallery who becomes Mabel’s love interest, and makes headlines for her appearances on the red carpet.

And it turns out Selena had a little influence on her performance. Selena says, “For Mabel’s instance, we touched on her goal to be an artist last year.

Opening her globe with a facilitator like Alice who feels aspirational to her was the initial starting to Alice and how she would open up Mabel’s world.”