Following Their Bahamas Trip, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Jimmy Kimmel, And Jennifer Aniston Were Seen Leaving

Jennifer Aniston recently shared a seaside selfie on her post, immediately grabbing the eye of online people. Fans believed the actress traveled alone on vacation until July 28. But it turns out the celebrity was on a trip to the Bahamas with a select group of close friends.

When the star arrived in Los Angeles with her friends, the paparazzi took pictures of her. Later, a fan-made frame was discovered online.

Sean Hayes, a well-known actor, posed in the photo with Jennifer. It is well known that Jason Batman and Jimmy Kimmel both visited the Bahamas.

This was certainly not a romantic getaway because they are all close friends. However, Internet fans are still optimistic that Jennifer would be happy in her personal life.

Online reports have surfaced recently suggesting that Aniston and her ex-husband Brad Pitt had started talking again.

Recall how the celebrities’ marriage ended in divorce in 2005. Brad was already seeing Angelina Jolie at the time. But they split up in 2016. Jennifer broke up with Justin Theroux shortly after that.

Jennifer and Sean accommodated a young admirer called Liam Kane by posing for a photo with what seemed to be his father before boarding their private plane.

Jimmy was induced to smile for a selfie by Little Liam’s charm. The only celebrity in the group to share a picture of herself sunning on the beach while on their opulent island vacation was Aniston.

Since June 18, Kimmel has been on summer vacation; however, on August 8, he is anticipated to return to hosting responsibilities on his ABC talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kimmel, whose wife Molly McNearney is also good friends with Jen, will resume hosting duties on his show.

During his absence, the 51-year-old comic invited Sean Hayes, Chelsea Handler, RuPaul, Kerry Washington, Dana Carvey, Anthony Anderson, and Mark Rober to serve as guest hosts.