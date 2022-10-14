The Afflecks, Dressed Identically In Black, Attended The Star-Studded Ralph Lauren Show With Gleeful Expressions On Their Faces

At the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Fashion Experience, Jennifer Lopez and her new husband, Ben Affleck, staged their first red carpet debut as a married couple yesterday night, striking a pose in matching all-black ensembles.

Both of them were dressed to the nines in all-black ensembles by the illustrious American designer as they made their way to the occasion in San Marino, California, where they were both in attendance.

The Let's Get Loud singer posed with Affleck while wearing a pinstriped long-sleeved wrap dress with a low-cut top and plenty of cleavage. The couple tied the knot in a small ceremony in Las Vegas back in July before throwing a more significant celebration for family and friends at the actor's home in Georgia.

Lopez wore her Ralph Lauren dress with black Christian Louboutin heels and over $30,000 of Jacquie Aiche jewelry.

The actress from "Marry Me" coated an aqua eye necklace from the designer, which cost $9,250, with a bone thunderbird necklace, which cost $7,500. She also wore a tourmaline heart signet ring, which cost $3,250, a spiked purple sapphire ring, which cost $4,750, and a druzy signet ring, which cost $4,625.

To round off her all-black ensemble, she topped her head with a black cowboy hat and wore her hair in bouncy curls while wearing the hat.

The runway event occurred at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. Affleck wore a black Ralph Lauren suit, a black shirt, and a tie for the occasion.

The couple was in the front row of the fashion show between Diane Keaton and Jessica Chastain, attending other celebrities such as Mindy Kaling, Laura Dern, and Lily Collins. Sylvester Stallone also was present with his daughters and wife, Jennifer Flavin, in the aftermath of the news that they had called off their divorce and gotten dog tattoos.