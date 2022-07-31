FREE NEWSLETTER
North West Is Shown Designs By Kim Kardashian For Yeezy

Janet Williams
North West is continuing the legacy of his well-known parents! Kim Kardashian proudly publishes her oldest daughter’s creative sketches on social media, showcasing the talent of both Kanye West and the 9-year-old heiress to her millions of fans.

She can be seen clutching one of her paintings on a blue piece of paper in one of the pictures; it is a drawing of an alien-looking creature wearing sunglasses and sporting a ponytail sticking out of her lips.

Another image posted on social media shows North sporting YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ glasses, which are quite similar to those worn by her character.

However, the celebrity parents’ daughter is not only a promising designer but also a gifted athlete. Last week, Kim and the rest of her family attended a basketball game to support their daughter. The creator of the SKIMS company still finds time for her kids despite her hectic work.

“I drive the kids to school, then when they get home, I listen to the music I want to listen to, which is beneficial for my mental health.

It doesn’t happen very often that I can enter my room, shut the door, and declare that I need 20 minutes. Chaos, however, has its own allure.

That is why I adore this early morning period before everyone awakens. I can exercise outside and take a break for myself, Kim added.

We anticipate new collections because maybe North will be able to give his father’s business a new lease on life.
The young fashionista is not only a superb athlete but also a potential designer.

Last week, Khloé Kardashian, Penelope Disick, 10, True Thompson, 4, and Dream Kardashian, 5, joined Kardashian and the rest of the family in supporting their niece at her basketball game.

In a picture shared by friend Natalie Halcro, who attended the event with her daughter Dove, 2, Kim and Khloé, 38, were seen making bunny ears and duck expressions.


