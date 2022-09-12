Her Interest In Fashion Was Revived By Drew Barrymore's Daytime Television Show

In an interview with Page Six during New York Fashion Week, Drew Barrymore said that her self-titled daytime TV show had improved her sense of style.

The "Charlie's Angels" actor, 47, said during the Harper's Bazaar Icons party, "The show has allowed me to climb out of a poor cycle of not investing any effort into myself. It's been a wonderful break for me to get out of sweatpants and vintage T-shirts that I don every day; that's a huge part of my style. I can rekindle my passion for fashion now that I have a good reason.

2020 saw the premiere of the program. This year, Harper's changed the renowned venue where it holds its annual Icons celebration. Bloomingdale's 150 x BAZAAR Icons was the name of the collaboration event, which took place on Friday and replaced the Plaza's annual party.

Top designers, models, and celebrities attended the fashion event, notably Michael Kors , Tommy Hilfiger, Christian Siriano, Zac Posen, Emily Ratajkowski, Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Julia Fox, Alicia Silverstone, Heidi Klum, Jane Krakowski, Drew Barrymore, Candace Bushnell, and others.

At the age of 63, Bushnell told us that she is still alone and actively seeking a partner. I recently joined a dating website, so I'm still out there," she told Page Six. I used Tinder already, so I won't be using it. I can't say, but I'm going on another one. In case you were curious, she also added. You already know that I'm a decent guy. Therefore, you'd be lucky to date me. At around ten o'clock in the evening, Jack Harlow began performing.

At the celebration for Bloomingdale's 150th anniversary and Bazaar's annual Icons portfolio, there were also retro arcade games and a pop-up magazine stand with free candy and fashion magazines.

Pizza was served outside by a truck at the end of the night for the stylists who dared to eat carbohydrates.