When Drew Barrymore Was 7 And Filming E.T., She Genuinely Believed The Creature To Be Real

Drew Barrymore claims that when she was seven years old and featured in the blockbuster film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, she believed that the extraterrestrial that played her co-star in the film was genuine.

Barrymore, now 47, claims she would talk to and care for the artificial puppet which played her extraterrestrial co-star in a preview of Monday's edition of her namesake talk show series. During a conversation featuring her old co-stars Henry Thomas, Robert MacNaughton, and Dee Wallace, she stated that she now thought that E.T. was a real being.

I loved him in such a deep and meaningful way that it was unfathomable. Is it the case that... in such case, what would take place? She questioned the three before remembering, "Because I would go to him and bring him food."

In the movie, released in 1982, Barrymore plays the role of Gertie, a little girl who is initially afraid of the alien but grows to love him throughout the story. Elliot Barrymore, portrayed in the film by Thomas, who is now 51 years old, was Barrymore's brother.

Throughout the movie, the children stealthily move E.T. into their family's home in a suburban California area. However, when the government discovers their deception and attempts to remove the alien from their possession, the children are thrust into an exciting and dangerous situation.

Thomas revealed to Barrymore and his co-stars that the first thing he recalled from the set was the young actress requesting a scarf for E.T.'s neck because she was concerned he might get cold. Barrymore and his co-stars laughed when Thomas told them about the incident.

In the meantime, Wallace, who is 73 years old, took on the role of the family patriarch and remembered another story about young Barrymore and her friend who worked on the scene.

She related how they had discovered them over chit-chatting away with E.T. and how they had informed director Steven Spielberg of their discovery. After that, Steven assigned two men to care for E.T., so he would always be alive and responsive whenever someone came to visit.