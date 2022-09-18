Drew Barrymore Reveals She Was Allowed To Have Alcohol And Drugs In Her Childhood But Never Sugar In Her Podcast “Drew’s News”

Some households have pretty standard rules. However, many households in the world have some rules that would not make sense to others. In a recent episode of her podcast “Drew’s News”, Drew Barrymore opened up about the rules in her childhood with guest star Rob Lowe.

The conversation started with the two talking about the chief candy officer required at Canada’s Candy Funhouse. Soon the conversation drifted to talking about sugar. Amid the conversation, Drew Barrymore admitted that her mother would not let her have sugar when she was younger however she was allowed to have hard substances from a young age.

She explained that her household was fine with others such bad habits out in the open however sugar was banned from their house.

Drew Barrymore has been sober for two and a half years now. This was revealed in an interview by Drew. She stated that she had only become sober because she had realized that she was much more than the substances she was taking.

In the same interview, she also mentioned that she had sought help for her mental health after her divorce in 2016. She said, “I wasn’t doing very well, and I just wanted to go talk to some people and how to pull myself out of a hole, and I had these two kids that I had to figure out and I needed help. I started reaching out to different people and eventually, I made some big, sweeping changes in my life, and I got on a whole new track – not back on track, but a brand new one that I helped build.”

Drew also revealed that she had spent 18 months in a rehab center. She was very appreciative of the facility and claimed that it was because she had gotten the help that she was happy in her life and grateful for everything that she had.

The revelation of her family secret was a big shock to fans. Drew has stated that she has kept her recovery personal but fans appreciated her sharing something so huge with them.