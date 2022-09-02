Following Her Conversation With The Cut, Bethenny Frankel Criticized Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex was criticized by the former Housewife for continuing to speak about her previous conflicts with the royal family during Thursday's episode of Frankel's podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel , and was advised to simply forget about it.

She resembles a Housewife in that she cannot stop speaking about the very subject that she wants to be unimportant, according to Frankel, 51.

It's similar to when you decide to break away from the Housewives. The Housewife might reply, "It was poisonous; I don't want to be involved in the drama." But after that, for the following five years, everyone will talk about the situation you're trying to get away from.

Frankel went on to say If you decide to quit the royal family, do so. You revealed what you had learned, and we heard you. … and you continue to mention the royal family in each and every interview you do. Go ahead, Elsa. Make progress. In the future, bring about change.

The former reality star appeared to be making reference to Markle's explosive conversation with "The Cut," in which the mother of two lashed out at supposedly racist media attention of her kids.

Having to share family images with British media sources whose viewers reportedly called her children racial slurs, Markle described her internal battle.

Why would I post a picture of my child before sharing it with those who care about him or her with the very individuals who call my kids the N-word? The 41-year-old man enquired. After hearing your explanation, I'll play that game.

It is important for people to know that racism still exists everywhere, but we aren't shocked by it, Frankel said, praising the former actress for speaking openly about her experiences. For instance, I wouldn't be completely shocked to learn that there is xenophobia in the royal family.