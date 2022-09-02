An Emmy Nominee Jennifer Coolidge Says A Pal Claimed She Would Have To Be Insane To Give Up 'White Lotus'

If Jennifer Coolidge 's buddy hadn't given her some important advice, she probably would have skipped out on one of the biggest opportunities of her profession.

She was on edge about joining the HBO project long before Coolidge received a 2022 Emmy nomination for greatest best supporting actor in a miniseries or TV movie for her role as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus. The actress acknowledges that her first reluctance was a result of her insecurities about her excess weight during the outbreak.

"It was COVID, and I was imprisoned with a lovely woman I knew in New Orleans. She served as both my house caretaker and a type of buddy, "60-year-old Coolidge first informs The audience.

Simply said, those were incredibly lonely times. Thus, she and I were infatuated with these vegetarian pizzas and began consuming large quantities of them every day.

The actress, who recently used her resort hotel trip from the program as part of a Marriott Bonvoy Moments trip in Orange County, said that the number continued rising. If you simply consume another pizza, you can kind of numb off any worries you have about the world. ... Not that I weighed 110 pounds previously, but it ultimately caused my death.

It's understandable that the actress first declined the job of Tanya when White Lotus creator Mike White visited Coolidge and offered it to her.

She recollects that I did remark, "If only we could simply accomplish this later. Mike then sort of said, "No, we're doing it right now." HBO just gave me the go-light. The Four Seasons will be filmed in Hawaii when we travel there in October.

I really don't believe I can accomplish that, I said. She just didn't have time to work out, she says, explaining her response.