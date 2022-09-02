61-Year-Old Julianne Moore Dazzles At The 2022 Venice Film Festival In A Transparent Cape Gown

For the "White Noise" launch at the Venice Film Festival 2022 on Wednesday, the "Boogie Nights" star, 61, wore a Valentino outfit fit for the sexiest Marvel character.

Moore wore a sheer, richly embellished outfit with a black bodice and long cloak; the shimmering details resembled fireworks against a night sky.

The Academy Award winner accessorized with Cartier jewelry, including a jaw-dropping set of emerald-and-diamond pearl jewelry, a bracelet, and rings from the brand's Panthère collection. Kate Young, who also styles Selena Gomez, Dakota Johnson, and Michelle Williams, is well known for her work with these celebrities.

On social media, admirers gushed about the glimmering dress and praised the redhead as divine, fantastic, and lovely. Rita Wilson concurred with Naomi Watts' praise of the outfit, calling it "very wonderful."

Moore was urged to "Slay Queen, Slay" by Jessica Capshaw, and Halle Berry gave her the supreme approval seal by sending four fire emojis. The former star of As the World Turns is teaching her 20-year-old lookalike daughter Liv Freundlich about beauty and style.

In July, the mother-daughter team collaborated on an Hourglass Cosmetics advertisement. According to the Still Alice actor, Liv appreciates beauty and fashion. She doesn't do too much. She is determined to highlight her assets rather than destroy them.

The Dear Evan Hansen actor disproves the notion that growing up elegantly is "totally sexist" by wearing a leotard and cape. There will undoubtedly be many entertaining fashion moments because Moore is the head of the Venice Film Festival jury.

The Academy Award winner admitted that she totally blew the tweezing at the beginning of her career when asked whether she had any cosmetic tips she'd passed on to her kid.