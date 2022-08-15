Jennifer Coolidge Is Actually Critical Of The Bend And Snap Move From Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde is an unforgettable classic and it seems like fans won't need to forget it as the franchise is being renewed for a 3rd film soon. The film doesn't have a confirmed release date yet but some of the cast has been confirmed and one of the names that is set to return from the original films is Jennifer Coolidge who will be reprising her role as Paulette.

Paulette was the best friend of the film's lead Elle Woods and was initially an awkward worker at a salon secretly crushing on a hot delivery guy, but Elle helps her build some confidence.

One of the most iconic and memorable parts of the film is when Elle teaches Paulette her signature move called the bend and snap.

While the move is seen as something iconic in the film, in real life Jennifer Coolidge says that it doesn't really work.

While speaking to Deadline, Coolidge explained her disapproval of the move in the following words:

"The 'bend and snap' is a moment in moviemaking I would just totally disagree with. I've never had bending over work for me like it did in that movie. I think that the bend and snap is misleading."

She further added:

"I'd have to say when I did do the bend and snap, I was wearing my underwear, and I feel like in real life you have to leave it off."

Jennifer might have a point there.

Although the bend and snap did not work for Coolidge in real life, there is something that did work for her, and it was working in American Pie. Coolidge famously played the role of Stifler's mom AKA Jeanine Stifler in American Pie and in a recent interview with Variety she revealed that the role got her a lot of male attention.

"I got a lot of play at being a MILF, and I got a lot of sexual action from 'American Pie.' There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with."

Jennifer Coolidge definitely has fans saying, "Get it, girl!"