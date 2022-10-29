Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About Deleting Positive Review Of Kim Kardashian’s Product

Celebrities are known to support each other in their businesses. A lot of times celebrities are the ones promoting their friend’s businesses or just the businesses of fellow stars. However, Bethenny Frankel deleted the first positive review of a Kim Kardashian product which led to some serious questions from fans.

Bethenny Frankel has made some harsh criticisms about the brands of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. She has bashed two products from Kim Kardashian’s skincare line as well as Kylie Jenner’s Birthday PR Box. However, in a now-deleted video on Thursday, she did seem to enjoy Kim Kardashian’s sock line from SKIMS.

While she has initially given a positive review, she quickly took it down because a certain individual who had been all over the news because of their remarks owned a 5% share in SKIMS.

She said, “Brands are often scared about whom they’re going to associate with. It could be Dior associating with someone who has a very dangerous concert or many different areas. That’s sort of a business-brand alignment conversation, but for this video, I’m going to say that’s why I’m taking that video down. I’d say it’s nothing personal… it’s entirely personal, but it’s important.”

Frankel admitted that she had made a mistake by giving a positive review about a brand that still gave 5% to that person. She stated that because she didn’t want her children to believe in the words of that person, she would be taking the video down. At the end of her video, she said, “So that video will be deleted because I just didn’t connect a five percent owner of that business has created an antisemitic, dangerous, diabolical, and destructive pattern throughout this country. So, thank you for listening.”

From her inferences, fans quickly deduced that she had been talking about Kanye West who has been under the heat for a lot of his comments against Jewish people. Frankel also states that she needs an intermission from the Kardashians. She said, “What are we saying to our kids? What is the message? Take it all? Be as rich as possible? Filter as much as possible? Be as fake as [sic] much as possible? Brag as much as possible? Be self-involved and take pictures of yourself that make you look in the best light as much as possible, look like [sic] nothing like what you look like, like a shell of your former self, as much as possible?”