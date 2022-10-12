As Usual, Bethenny Frankel Has Been Dissing Kim Kardashian

After Bethenny Frankel has spent the past few months discussing Kim Kardashian, she is now requesting that other people stop talking about the reality star. Frankel urged people to "stop feeding the beast" after Page Six reported on social networks that the Kardashians star had heightened security at her children's school.

Her remark comes just a day after a former star of The Real Housewives of New York City voiced her backing for the football fans who booed Kim Kardashian, 41, during a game involving the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Why is everyone acting surprised that boos were directed at @KimKardashian while she was at a football game? The former reality star, who is now 51 years old, said that it is the national pastime of the United States.

People who have sons and daughters and who are looking for believable role models for their children are the people who are the most likely to be admirers. Football is not the realm of superficiality where fashion reigns supreme. Those supporters can't be purchased individually.

The former cast member of Real Housewives of New York City responded to the assertions made by certain individuals that Frankel was targeting Kardashian to increase her level of influence by stating, "If true, I would make the list of tv offers I have, or go back on RHONY for millions." Or you might undertake any of the several paid promos and deals I regularly reject.

In the most recent few months, Frankel has been quite public on her social media accounts about how much she dislikes the Kardashian-Jenner family. In September, the former reality star lashed out at the well-known family, accusing them of using Photoshop in a harmful and reckless way.

The founder of Skinnygirl stated that the KarJenner family's social media posts were not fair to women who were simply trying to get by. She added that women could not compete with the fake facades that the KarJenner family shows off.