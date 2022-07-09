Charlie Puth Confirms He Is Coming Out With Third Album

Charlie Puth has recently announced that he will be coming through with his third album on the 7th of October and the album will simply be titled, "Charlie."

Charlie has announced that this album will be his most personal album to date and that's the reason he titled it simply "Charlie."

The four-time Grammy Nominee announced the album via Instagram by posting the album cover and writing a lengthy caption explaining the album and its process underneath.

The caption of the post read:

"This is the official artwork for my album CHARLIE. This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year. 2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art. Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process. (For me at least.) I hope you scream cry every word when I sing these songs on tour because they wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you. CHARLIE - out October 7th, 2022."

This will be the first album that the artist releases since 2018 when he released his fan-favorite album, "Voicenotes," which contained hit singles like "Attention" and "The Way I Am."

This year, Charlie has released 3 singles so far, including "Light Switch," "That’s Hilarious" and "Left and Right." The last of the three featured Jung Kook, a member of the world-famous Korean boy band, BTS.

Put has said that he loves to overshare his life and will continue to do it in this album. His exact quote to E! News is as follows:

"I’m just oversharing life experiences and putting melody sprinkles on top of that. I’m proud of myself that I opened up. I’m calling it ‘Charlie’ for that reason ... I love oversharing and I’m going to continue to do it. I can’t really see putting out music a different way."

Fans are incredibly excited to hear a brand new Charlie Puth album after waiting for almost 4 years since his last one.