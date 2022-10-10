Charlie Puth Says He Suddenly Lost Ellen DeGeneres' Record Label

According to Charlie Puth, Ellen DeGeneres' eleven eleven record label ghosted him. After another songwriter Greyson Chance claimed the opportunistic comedian had entirely abandoned him, the 30-year-old singer opened up about his journey with the Interscope Geffen A&M Records-distributed label.

In terms of life lessons, Greyson and I couldn't be more different. I agree with him that no one was there after I made my first demo EP, Puth, who joined the short-lived record company in 2011, stated on the most recent episode of Rolling Stone Music Now.

Not to assign individual fault but to look at the problem as a whole... There used to be many people, but now nobody is there. No one got in touch with me.

Puth clarified that he and DeGeneres had never had such a conversation and that he doesn't have a problem with her "toxic personality."

Ellen is known to be a curt and abrupt person. When asked about claims that DeGeneres, 64, was manipulating behind the scenes and that her daytime talk show was a terrible workplace, the One Call Away singer responded, "I've never experienced it." Possibly, she has feelings for me.

According to sources close to DeGeneres's team, they don't recall anything like this ever happening between Puth and the show's hosts. However, Page Six's request for a response from a DeGeneres representative went unanswered.

This new interview follows on the heels of a recent one in which Chance called the talk show host "the most deceptive, self-centered, and openly opportunistic person I've ever met."

After a video of him singing Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi" in front of his classmates went viral in May 2010, the Good as a Gold singer, then 25 years old, made his debut appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

At the time of his signing, Chance was just 12 years old, but he claims that when Ellen DeGeneres told him, "I'm going to protect you," she immediately signed him to her record label. I'll always be there to lend a helping hand. Together, we will get through this. She bought him a new piano, gave him $10,000, and connected him with influential people in the music industry.