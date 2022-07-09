Mike Epps Joins The Cast Of Madame Web Increasing The Curiosity For The Upcoming Film

It seems that Sony's upcoming Madame Web project is casting people left and right and yet fans still know nothing about the film. The latest addition to the film's star-studded cast is comedian Mike Epps. Epps is one of the most beloved comedians in Hollywood right now and is also known for his role in the Netflix sitcom The Upshaws , and additionally will be starring in the upcoming Natalie Portman Apple TV+ miniseries, Lady in the Lake .

As with all the other castings for the movie that have been revealed, Epps' role in the movie remains a secret, and Epps himself has not issued any statement regarding the casting.

The only role that is confirmed for the movie is that of the 50 Shades of Grey star, Dakota Johnson, who will be playing Madame Web herself.

Other castings that have been confirmed so far are Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, and Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney.

Mike Epps is prominently known for playing comedic roles and it is unlikely that his comedic talents will not be used in the film. Hence it is clear from this casting choice that the film will be incorporating a fair bit of humor into it to make it a family-friendly blockbuster.

In the comics, Madame Web is known as a sort of mentor figure to various spider-people or spider-themed superheroes, if you will, however, there are no reports thus far as to what direction this film will be taking.

Sony seems to be interested in making movies around some of its lesser-known characters moving forward, with a Kraven the Hunter and an El Muerto solo project also in the works.

Fans are unsure where they stand on Sony's handling of Spider-Man properties with some mixed releases as of late. The Sony animated film Into the SpiderVerse was a hit with fans but the same can't be said about the latest Morbius solo film and the Venom universe has mostly received mixed reviews.

With such a star-studded cast, Madame Web has the potential to be the project that restores fans' faith in the company. More details about the project will soon be available as it begins principal photography next month.