Chris Brown Says The Only Collaboration Left For Him To Check Off Is Beyoncé

Chris Brown has had a fairly long career with a lot of music , a fair bit of controversy, and a lot of collaborations as well. Chris Brown recently released a music video for the song WE (Warm Embrace) which features singer and dancer Normani in a rather NSFW performance with Chris Brown as his dance partner and love interest for the video. But after such a hip and happening career, Brown has recently revealed that there is still one dream collaboration that he hasn't managed to arrange and wants to mark off his checklist; the one and only Queen Bee, Beyonce .

Chris Brown recently appeared on the ‘Million Dollaz Worth Of Game’ podcast, where he was asked about what the future held for him in terms of collaborations and there was just one name on his mind. The artist described his hope for collaborating with Queen Bey in the following words:

"Probably Beyoncé, only because of what that would look like, us really do a dope song with both of us dancing in it. That would be dope, like a check off my to-do list. She’s probably the only one I haven’t worked with. I’m not turning it down."

This isn't the first time that Chris Brown has expressed a desire for collaborating with the singer. On a previous occasion, Brown spoke about his admiration for Beyonce and desire to collaborate with her in the following words:

"She the GOAT, man. That’s one thing can nobody debate, she’s the GOAT… I was observing everything. I didn’t want to look like I was being thirsty, none of that. I just was infatuated. Nobody really knew me, but I was like, ‘I’ma make them know me. I was just taking notes. She’s one of the coldest ever, her and [Michael Jackson]."

The wish from Brown comes right as Beyonce has just announced her next album , Rennaisance which will be dropping near the end of July. Could it be possible that Chris brown secures a last-minute spot on the album? That just remains to be seen.