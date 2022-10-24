Charlie Puth's States About Girlfriend A Person I Knew Growing Up Is, And The Singer Is Undoubtedly Head Over Heels

The singer for Light Switch came clean about his relationship status during a Tuesday broadcast on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM.

The thirty-year-old singer-songwriter said, "I'm with somebody," when asked about his relationship status. However, stern persisted in her line of questioning and eventually inquired if he was romantically involved with anyone. When asked if he is, Puth replied that he most certainly is and plans to end his relationship here.

He said to the presenter, "She's someone I grew up with," adding that, given the unpredictable nature of his profession, it's comforting to have someone he's for a long time by his side.

He goes on to say that she has always been quite kind to him. What is life without ups and downs? She will be there for me regardless of the future. He went on to explain why exactly they are so effective.

He stated of the relationship, "To tell you the truth, I become so anxious around other people that I can't walk somewhere for whatever reason, and I believe the more that occurs, the more I just want to withdraw to someone who I've known for a long time." So going out and acting wild isn't very appealing to me anymore.

Puth didn't say who she was and promised to keep their engagement a secret from the press if it ever happened. I will take extraordinary measures to conceal this from them.... Things have reached a breaking point.

In March, when teasing a song on his most recent album, "That's Hilarious," on TikTok, Puth revealed that he had been in a relationship for the first time. He choked back tears as he described the heartbreaking breakup that inspired the song, which took place in 2019.