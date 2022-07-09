Brad Pitt admitted that he has an incurable disease-prosopagnosia

Sometimes celebrities shock with unexpected confessions that speak of a completely different life of an idol. In a recent interview with GQ , Brad Pitt admitted that he suffers from prosopagnosia, a rare perceptual disorder in which a person loses the ability to recognize faces.

However, the Hollywood actor has never been officially diagnosed, and maybe he should turn to qualified specialists. The disease usually presents at birth, and its consequences will be felt throughout life.

The once-upon-a-time Hollywood star revealed that he sometimes has a hard time recognizing people and worries that some people see him as too "aloof, inaccessible, and lost in his thoughts. "However, this is not the first time Pitt has started a conversation on this topic.

"So many people hate me because they think I don't respect them. I piss off too many people. You hear these words: "You are selfish. You are vain." But it's not clear to me. I can't remember everyone," he told Esquire in 2013.

Perhaps, for this reason, the actor often withdraws into himself and prefers agriculture to communication with other people.

In a previous post, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Might Become a TV Series.

The other day, Brandon Pitt, one of the main characters in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, gave an interview to the New York Times, in which he indicated that the director had offered to release an extended version of it. The mini-series will have cut scenes that will help us better understand the plot and motives of the characters.

"The format of the series allows the characters to spend more time developing and plot twists, as well as finding different perspectives, which is not always possible in a feature film," explained Brad Pitt.