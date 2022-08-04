Britney Spears Still Isn't Over Her Dream Wedding To Sam Asghari

Britney Spears ' life has been through many ups and downs over the last couple of years, especially the prolonged legal battle that she went through against her own father to end his notorious conservatorship but there is one recent up that she isn't quite ready to live down just yet.

Almost 2 months ago, Britney got married to her boyfriend of 5 years, Sam Asghari , and the wedding was one of the biggest spectacles of the year that everyone was talking about. The wedding was a star-studded affair that featured some of the biggest names in Hollywood including Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and many many more.

The wedding was held on the 9th of June but as is clear from a post that Britney shared on her social media on July 31, she is very much still in the trance of the event.

The post shows a couple of highlights of her wedding and one picture of Selena Gomez who apparently really wanted her friend to be happy on her special day and in life going forward. The caption underneath the post read as follows:

"Guys just two months ago I got married 🎉🎉🎉 !!! Can you believe it 🙈🙈🙈 ??? Going to Disneyland soon, my happy place !!! This is the dance floor at my fairytale wedding before we danced … this is our special car … thank you @drewbarrymore, @selenagomez, @madonna, and @parishilton for surprising me !!! Thank you to Selena for telling me all she wants is for me to be happy 3 times !!! It was a very, very, very special wedding !!!"

Britney's new husband is just as excited about the entire development in their lives as he stated in an interview right after their wedding that the whole thing for them is something straight out of a fairytale. His exact words on the matter were as follows:

"It's just surreal. It was way overdue for us, and we imagined this thing being a fairy tale, and it was. We wanted to just celebrate, and that's what we did."

Britney's fans wished her all the happiness on the joyous occasion and continue to show her love and support today.