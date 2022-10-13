Britney Spears Criticized Her Father, Jamie Spears, For Keeping Her "Like An F-king Dog

During her social media tirade against her father and former conservator, Jamie Spears, Britney Spears claimed that he abused her worse than an f—ing dog.

Why did you and the rest of the family allow it and treat me like I was an f—-ing dog? Britney addressed her estranged father in the captions of a series of throwback images of herself that she posted on Tuesday. WHAT MAKES YOU SO GODDAMN SPECIAL ??? WHAT THE GODDAMN HELL MAKES YOUR OTHER DAUGHTERS SO EXTRAORDINARILY SPECIAL THAT YOU Considered ME LESS RESPECTFULLY THAN A F—KING DOG???

The singer for Toxic went on to say that every morning and every night, she prays to the f—king god, saying things like "receive just 5 minutes of the misery I felt" and "that he burn[s] in fire you sad son of a bitch!!!

Britney, who is now 40 years old, also shared five other screenshots from her notes app, in which she commented on how her father allegedly treated her while she was under his conservatorship for 13 years, making her feel as though she was the UGLIEST person in the world.

She wrote that when she was in the conservatorship, she did not experience any emotions at all. I was upset because I could not have any input on how I should look during photoshoots and instead had to adhere to instructions... I swear to god that I will never, ever stop saying it... My mother and father have messed up my life so badly!!!

The Gimme More vocalist continued by saying that her father, who is now seventy years old, had a habit of telling her that she was obese, and as a result, she had never felt pretty or good enough.

Because dad was drunk all the time, he could never fulfill the role of a father to me. Britney went on farther. I'm talking about this because I'm aware that I attempt to portray myself as flawless and attractive... but the real reason I'm doing so is that I know what it's like to feel ugly and terrified!!! To be informed, "THERE IS NO LOOKING AT THAT FACE OF YOURS," is a terrible thing to hear.