Britney Spears Alleges Her Mother Lynne Spears Slapped Her So Hard Because Of All The Late-Night Parties She Had Attended

While Britney was out late partying, her mother Lynne allegedly struck her so hard that she hurt her sons. The singer, now 40 years old, made this claim in an Instagram post that has since been removed. Instead, she stated that the first time she ever hit her was when Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan dropped her off at her beach house with her children.

My mother kept Jayden and Preston when I went out partying until like 4 in the morning, and she was PISSED!!!! I entered the room; she glanced at me, then smacked me so violently that I will never forget that!!!

The Toxic singer further asserted that the occurrence occurred after Kevin Federline, with whom she shares the custody of their boys Jayden James and Sean Preston, "left" her.

The winner of the Grammy Award closed her tweet, which included footage of Jennifer Lopez slapping Jane Fonda in Monster-in-law, by adding that she will never know what it's like to hit someone across the face. Instead, she urged her followers to behave appropriately.

A week ago, Lynne apologized to her eldest daughter, Gimme More singer, and urged the singer to unlock her phone number so that she and her mother could talk.

Britney had stated at the time that she believed an authentic apology would assist in providing closure to [her] regarding their family dispute.

I am so very sorry to hear about the suffering you are going through! It's been years since I've felt sorry for you! The 67-year-old person commented in the comment section of the post that Britney had made.

Nevertheless, the singer of "Womanizer" was not prepared to accept her mother's apologies. Instead, she told her mother to "go f–k" herself before thinking back on the years of pain she suffered at the hands of her family's decision.