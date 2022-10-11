Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About Her Step-fathers Death On Social Media And How Hard It’s Been For Her

Tragedies can sometimes strike even the most beloved celebrities of all time. Sarah Jessica Parker is a celebrity and star that the world has been obsessed with for many years due to her talents. However, in a few recent posts, she has opened up about the pain and sadness of losing her stepfather recently.

The announcement of his passing was made late last month. The news was confirmed after Sarah left New York City Ballet’s 10 th Anniversary Fall Fashion Gala. Sarah had left the event and called it a family emergency which later turned out to be the death of her father.

The family did release a statement to the public after the unfortunate incident. The statement read, “Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76. In his last moments, he was surrounded by the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker. Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all.”

Sarah herself took to social media to express her pain, posting a young picture of her stepfather in black and white. She captioned the picture, “Paul Giffin Forste. 1946-2022. Godspeed. RIP. Strong like a bull. Til the end. At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always. We will take good care of Mommy, whom you worshipped for 54 years. X, SJ.”

Users flooded her comments with words of comfort and love after the incident. The comments of the post were wishing her late father peace and very sweet words about her father. From her posting, fans could tell Sarah was devastated however she has continued to stay strong and be her best self for her fans.