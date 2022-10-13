Kim Kardashian Was Taken Aback By The Reaction To Her Interview With Variety

The criticism Kim Kardashian received for telling professional women to "get your f*cking ass up and work" surprised her. So much has happened since that interview with Variety, Kardashian explained to her sisters Khloé and Kendall on the most recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Like, I said what I said about people having to work. Can I put my faith in that? Yes. She continued, "I know you must put in the work to get there, but I was so taken aback by how furious people became."

She went on to inform her family that she knew why her remark had offended them; she realized that not everyone had the same privileges as she and her siblings.

The 41-year-old founder of Skims admitted that she and her sister grew up in a luxurious environment but that Kris and ex-Caitlyn Jenner were forced to sell their home and move into an apartment due to financial difficulties.

Kim went on to say that her mother didn't begin working and earning an income until she was 50. In light of her tireless efforts to provide for her large family, I can only imagine what it was like to watch her as a child. That she was responsible for, and I witnessed how hard she worked till she had it figured out... ...and that motivated me to get to work. She also restated her apology for her remarks in the interview, originally published in March.

When I stated that, it wasn't meant as a generalization about women in general, as if I didn't think women worked hard or respected their work; I see it every day, she continued in a confessional. I'm really sorry that the fact that the women in my life are the ones who have had the most significant impact on me and my life, my profession, and my success was misconstrued.