Ryan Reynolds And TJ Miller Are Back On Good Terms Says Miller In Recent Interview

There was some controversy between Deadpool actors Ryan Reynolds and TJ Miller recently, as Miller mentioned in an interview that he would not act with Reynolds again on account of the fact that Miller thinks Ryan Reynolds, "hates him."

In the same interview, Miller recalled an experience of doing a scene with Ryan in which Ryan was improvising as Deadpool but it felt like the insults were meant directly for Miller himself.

Both actors have worked together twice for the 2 installments of the Deadpool franchise. Ryan, of course, plays the titular character Deadpool while TJ Miller plays his bartender best friend named Weasel. The on-screen dynamic of the two is loved by all fans of the franchise. Weasel is known for providing explicit and crazy analogies to describe whatever he is seeing. When Deadpool has burn marks all over his body, Weasel describes him as if somebody turned him inside out.

With the recent announcement of Deadpool 3, speculation began regarding which characters can be expected to return and Weasel was of course a fan favorite. But with Miller's recent comments it was looking like he was done with the Deadpool franchise.

However, in a recent interview with SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, Miller revealed that after his previous comments, Ryan reached out to him immediately to resolve the feud. Miller said, “It was very cool for him to say, ‘Hey, you know, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this.’ And I kind of said, ‘You know, I’m not,’ and then we sort of just hashed it out really quickly.”

Miller further went on to say that he didn't feel like he said anything as negative as the media made it out to be. He said:

"I didn't think that I had said anything that was that negative. I feel bad that it was picked up and that it was misconstrued. For sure. But no, it was the next day... he and I talked, and it’s fine."

TJ Miller still hasn't officially been associated with Deadpool 3 but with his problems with Ryan Reynolds resolved, it's a lot more likely for him to return.