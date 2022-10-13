Kanye West Has Stated That He Believes His Children Were Sexualized By Hired Actors

During his recent appearance with Fox News's Tucker Carlson, Kanye West promoted a conspiracy theory regarding his kids in an unaired comment.

Vice received footage of the rapper-turned-interview designer with the conservative talk show host from last week, which supposedly includes material cut from the final, two-part broadcast.

Carlson's broadcast did not run West's assertion that false children were installed in his home to manipulate his daughter North, age 9, son Saint, age 6, daughter Chicago, age 4, and son Psalm, age 3. This is in addition to eliminating further insulting remarks against Jewish people and charges that the culture of racism and elitism at Louis Vuitton was responsible for the death of designer Virgil Abloh.

His children with Kim Kardashian, 41, are being sexualized by "actors, professional actors inserted into my house," he told the host of Tucker Carlson Tonight.

The Yeezy founder, now 45 years old, continued by claiming of the purported offspring of an alleged associate, "We don't, we did not consider that this person was her son because he was far brighter than her, right?"

West's struggle with bipolar disorder has been widely documented. In May of this year (2019), he disclosed to David Letterman that during his manic episodes, he becomes pretty paranoid.

Everybody, this is what I've seen and heard; other individuals will have different stories because nowadays, everyone is an actor. At the time, he declared that he believed that every occurrence was the result of a plot.

You suspect that the government is implanting chips in people's brains. As if your every word were being recorded. He went on to explain that you experienced all of these emotions. There will be times when you think everyone is out to get you killed. Basically, you have zero trust in humankind.