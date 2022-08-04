Logan Lerman Talks About Possibly Being In The Disney+ Percy Jackson Reboot

Disney+ will be coming through with a live-action adaptation of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series by Rick Riordan and the excitement for the upcoming project is high among all the fans of the book. However, this isn't the first time that an attempt is being made to adapt the books for live action. A previous attempt was made in the cinematic format with the movie being titled, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, which was released in 2010.

The film was even followed by a sequel with the title, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, however, unfortunately, the franchise could not build enough steam to go any further than that. With a star-studded cast many regarded the franchise as a wasted opportunity, nonetheless, the franchise still managed to build quite a bit of following.

Now, with the story being rebooted into a Disney+ series, many are speculating whether the actor who played the titular hero in the original 2 films, Logan Lerman, will be returning in some shape or form in the upcoming project. Logan certainly cannot return in the role of Percy this time which has already been filled by Walker Scobell but fans are nostalgic and are hoping to see the actor appear for at least a cameo in the series.

At the premiere of his new film Bullet Train, Logan spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and discussed whether or not he will be showing up in the reboot. His exact comments were as follows:

"It's an interesting question because could you? Sure. But, I'm not. I'm not. [It would] just depend on certain factors, a number of things, but most importantly the quality of the script and the role. But they haven't talked to me, they don't want me in it, I don't think. I probably would've heard something by now. But either way, who cares? It's awesome that they're making it, and I'm excited to see them do it."

Logan's answer has fans on their toes since it wouldn't be the first time that Disney has asked an actor to keep their lips sealed regarding a much-demanded cameo. Will Logan be returning to the franchise in any way? Fans will just have to wait and see.