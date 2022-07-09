Adele admitted that she was thinking about becoming a mother again

The 34-year-old singer Adele has one child - a son named Angelo Adkins was born in 2012. Before, she had to sacrifice her career for the baby's sake: the star promised to give up touring for him for several years and kept her word, no matter how difficult this decision was for her.

Moreover, now the singer seems ready to take a break from work again: the other day, the celebrity admitted that she was thinking about becoming a mother again.

While recording a new podcast for the BBC called Desert Island Discs on Monday, she frankly admitted to radio presenter Lauren Laverne that in 10 years, she imagines herself as a mother of two or three children with whom she can have fun.

"It would be great if that were the case. But, if it doesn't work, then I have Angelo. And I just want to be happy," Adele told the journalist.

Insiders close to the celebrity say that she has already discussed the possibility of becoming a mother again with her current boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul .

They have been together for more than a year, although before that they had known each other for many years. More recently, there were rumors that things were not going so smoothly in the couple's relationship and that the lovers were allegedly on the verge of a break.

But if Adele and Rich had a crisis, then it passed: the lovers recently bought a house in which they now live together. Even though the singer does not hide her soul mate from journalists, she does not seek to discuss the details of her relations with Paul with the press.

However, the attention of journalists today is riveted not only to Adele's statement that she would like to experience the happiness of motherhood again.

One of the most talked-about news of recent days in social networks has become a scandal with celebrity haters.

At the end of January 2022, Adele was supposed to perform in Las Vegas with a concert but canceled it almost on the last day without setting a new date.