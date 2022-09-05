Adele Says That She Is Ready To Have An Ego Now After Emmy Win

Adele has one of the most impressive careers of any musician in our time and now, the singer has added another impressive achievement to her list of accomplishments, she has won an Emmy .

Adele won the Emmy for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys. She won the award for her CBS special "One Night Only," which aired back in November of 2021. The special was actually shot at the beautiful Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles where Adele performed many of her fan favorite songs.

The singer celebrated the victory by posting a selfie with the award on her Instagram.

The caption underneath the adorable make-up-free selfie read as follows:

"Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO 🤣 Thank you so much @televisionacad , I’m so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved. @griffithobservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees x."

Adele has now won 3 out of the 4 greatest awards in the entertainment industry. She has won 15 Grammys over the years, she won an Oscar for the theme song of James Bond Skyfall and now she has an Emmy in the bag. The only 1 of the big 4 remaining is a Tony. Can Adele become one of the very few individuals to have won all 4 awards? This feat has previously only been accomplished by 17 other individuals. The list includes names like Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn, and most recently it was accomplished by Jennifer Hudson.

Fans congratulate Adele on her win, and her millions of loyal supporters around the world would agree that if anyone deserves to have such an amazing feat associated with their name, it is Adele.

Meanwhile, Adele continues to make strides in her career as her next big step is her Las Vegas residency which she will be beginning in November.