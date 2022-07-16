Zendaya Suffered A Minor Injury In The Kitchen In A Cooking Accident

Zendaya is the boss woman that everyone knows and loves. She's funny, relatable, and extremely beautiful. Fans have loved Zendaya since her days on Disney channel's "Shake it up". Zendaya rules the internet and the model and acting industry since her range are unbelievable. She's known for her extreme talents in acting and modeling and is one of the most sought models in the world.

However graceful she may be, Zendaya is as clumsy as you and me. Recently, Zendaya suffered from a minor cooking accident that thankfully wasn't too horrific. The actress showed her fans a perfectly manicured finger with a bandage and captioned it "See now... This is why I don't cook".

Zendaya had to get stitches on her finger due to her little fiasco. Her assistant Darnell Appling was with her while she was getting her stitches and he joked about how there was never a dull moment with Zendaya. He also prayed to God to help him take care of Zendaya since she couldn't do it herself.

Zendaya has been nominated for an Emmy due to her amazing performance in "Euphoria". Her co-star Sydney Sweeney has earned two nominations because of her role in "Euphoria" as well as "The White Lotus".

Fans were really worried about Zendaya but they couldn't help but enjoy her antics. Zendaya helps fans realize that stars are just the same as normal people and fans love her humble vibes. Many fans were wishing her better health and joked about her cooking skills. Zendaya seemed to find humor in her situation so her fans were quick to catch on as well.

Advertisement

Fans enjoy Zendaya, both on-screen and off. Zendaya is one of the few stars that fans can relate to and they enjoy seeing her post about her everyday life. Zendaya keeping fans updated about her life is the highlight of many fans' days. While they enjoyed her little act, they did caution her to be careful in the kitchen next time.