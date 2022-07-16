Cardi B Caught Fire In The Video Of Russian Director Lado Kvataniya

Cardi B loves outrageous images and is not shy about her sexuality. This was also the intention of her new video for the track Hot Shit, which she recorded together with Kanye West and Lil Durk.

By itself, this trinity is able to attract attention, but this was not enough for Cardi, and she shot a video full of special effects and dizzying plans.

The author of the video was the Russian director Lado Kvatania, known to our viewers from the clips of Husky and Noize MC.

In the video, Cardi appeared in stunning futuristic outfits - she walked on the walls, commanded the elements, and even caught fire.

A spectacular frame with burning blond curls certainly became the decoration of the clip. But Kanye West was not surprised - the rapper appeared in a motorcycle helmet without revealing his face.

As the editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour is always up to date with the latest fashion trends.

But one day, she ignored the mass enthusiasm of fashionable colleagues for the art of taking selfies. Instagram is a treasure trove for fashion fans, and trends have made it possible for anyone with a smartphone and a full-length mirror to show off their favorite outfits.

But when Wintour was interviewed by 73 Questions in 2015 for Vogue herself, she refused the interviewer's request to pose for a selfie.

"I've never taken a selfie and don't intend to now," she said. Wintour doesn't even have her own social media account, and when a fan asked her if the editor was going to have one, she replied: A vogue account.

Anna spoke at length about her struggles with social media and selfies while participating in a Q&A session at York University's Young Designers Show in 2016.

"It amazes me these days how often people come up to me and ask for a photo instead of shaking hands, making eye contact, and having a real conversation.