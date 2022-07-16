Gwen Stefani Has Been Accused Of Cultural Appropriation Following New Video With Dreadlocks

Gwen Stefani has been one of the most popular pop singers in the world for decades. She's put out some amazing music that many people still listen to and keeps rising the ladder with her talents. Many fans have grown up listening to Gwen Stefani's songs and often idolize her. The singer has truly made millions of people happy with her music.

However, sometimes even the best stars can lose their way. In a new video by Sean Paul for the song "Light My Fire", Gwen appears with dreadlocks. She's also wearing a dress in the colors of the Jamaican flag which created quite the controversy in the world.

Fans of Gwen were quick to notice that this appropriation was a pattern. Gwen has been known to appropriate other cultures before in her time but this time, people aren't so quick to forgive. A fan even shared pictures of other times Gwen has appropriated a culture including henna, cornrows as well as many more instances.

Some fans called Gwen out for her actions. A few tweets were going around with people saying jokingly that they missed Gwen's appropriation however if Gwen read those tweets, she might have taken it a little too serious.

However, some of Gwen's fans were quick to defend her. They stated that she loved the things that she did and did them to appreciate the beauty of cultures. Gwen herself has seen the criticism about her dressing.

She defended herself saying that if no one took from other cultures, they wouldn't be able to exist together. She stated that cultures should be shared so that new things can happen from them.

However, many fans were shocked to see Gwen go this far in this world. The singer has never been under fire as she is this time and it seems like people aren't willing to let it go this time. However, loyal fans of Gwen have promised that they will stick by her side no matter what and defend her forever. Fans support Gwen in everything and they believe that she's not doing it to make fun of other cultures or anything, she's just trying to appreciate the cultures whose style she recreates.