At HBO's After-Emmys Bash, Zendaya Was The Talk Of The Town

In order to properly commemorate the several accolades that they won during the Emmys on Monday night, the network reserved the entire, exclusive private club San Vicente Bungalows.

Our source tells us that the Emmys ceremony that took place last night was a lot of fun and that virtually everyone was smiling and laughing as they walked around with their awards.

The whole ensembles of the television show Succession, Hacks, White Lotus, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Euphoria were all present and having a good time while eating sushi and tacos, drinking alcohol, and dancing.

According to the source, Zendaya was the one who stood out among all of the other celebrities as the true star of the party. Everyone who has seen her, even other celebrities, has been utterly awestruck by her stunning good looks and refined demeanor.

She reminds me very much of Aubrey Hepburn when I think about people from our generation. At one point in time, Zendaya, Jeremy Strong, and Larry David were all sitting next to each other. Despite the fact that both Jeremy and Larry's wives were also present, all that Jeremy and Larry could do was sneak glances at how gorgeous Zendaya was. Zendaya was the center of attention.

She began the evening in a stunning bespoke black Valentino gown, which was designed exclusively for her by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. For the afterparty, she changed into a stunning custom red Valentino cady couture dress, which was also designed especially for her by Piccioli.

Earlier in the evening, her show Euphoria won six awards for its second season, including one for Zendaya as best actress in a drama series.

The White Lotus brought home 10 Emmys for HBO and HBO Max, and Succession took home the trophy for best drama series. The proprietor of San Vicente, Jeff Klein, reportedly only allows private events that close down the club two or three times a year, including the A-List CAA Oscar Party and the HBO Emmy Party. Klein selects the "winners" himself among the parties who are granted permission to do this.