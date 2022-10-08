Vin Diesel Claims That Marvel Wants To Make Groot Solo Film In Instagram Post

Vin Diesel joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014 with the release of the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie when he lent his voice to the character of Groot.

With Groot speaking only 3 words ever, "I" and "Am" and "Groot," exclusively in that order, many joked that it was the easiest paycheck Vin Diesel had ever made. Regardless, Vin's contributions to the MCU continued for 5 movies and most recently in the I Am Groot shorts on Disney+.

It was also revealed later on that Vin was provided a separate script for what Groot was really saying the whole time which allowed him to say the same 3 words but provide the exact intonation and inflection that would convey the actual line in the script.

Despite Vin being a more behind-the-scenes part of the MCU, he talks very openly about Marvel and all of its upcoming projects. Only recently, Vin revealed that fans can expect a version of Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 that can only be defined as "Alpha Groot." Director James Gunn has denied these claims ever since.

Now, Vin is back and making more claims regarding upcoming Marvel projects. Vin has posted a picture of Groot on Instagram, with the caption indicating that Marvel wants to make a solo Groot movie featuring Groot's home planet, Planet X.

The caption of the post reads:

"So my niece called me and said… thank you uncle Vin for making I Am Groot, haha… the shorts written and directed by the talented Kristin Lepore. It was a blast making, but it’s also a blast watching it with my angels. No wonder Marvel wants to make the Planet X movie.

All love.

#FloraColossi

#AlphaGroot

#PlanetX"

Planet X is the planet belonging to Groot's species, Flora Colossi, in Marvel comics and if Marvel chooses to make the Planet X film, there is plenty of lore in the comics to choose from, but thus far, it looks like another claim that Vin is making on his own and Marvel has not shown any inclination for.