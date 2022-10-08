Dwayne Johnson Promotes Black Adam By Recreating One Of The Most Popular Black Adam Covers From The Comics

Dwayne Johnson is going all in for the marketing of the upcoming Black Adam film which is less than 2 weeks away from being released. In the most recent stunt, an image has surfaced online via the Instagram of Black Adam's producer Hiram Garcia, which shows Dwayne fully suited in his Black Adam ensemble and sitting nice and comfortable atop a magnificent throne.

This shot is a direct recreation of an iconic Black Adam cover from the comics. It is from New 52's Volume 1, No. 45, "Every Hour Wounds, the Last Kills."

The caption of the Instagram post reads as follows:

"Who’s ready for our @blackadammovie ?!

We are officially two weeks out from unleashing the man in black on the DC Cinematic Universe.

In honor of our movie approaching here’s a look at a shot that @therock , @danygarciaco , and I had always wanted to recreate ourselves. We shot this on set the moment it was built. Can’t wait for you guys to see #BlackAdam !!

10/21/22"

Dwayne Johnson's ability to sell was bound to be a factor behind the success of this movie and it is already showing a lot of promise.

Johnson was first cast in the role of Black Adam way back in 2014. At that time, the plan was to introduce his Black Adam as a villain in the first Shazam film but Dwayne managed to convince Warner Brothers to create a solo Black Adam film.

The film will follow Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam as he is freed from a long imprisonment and decides to take his wrath and his skewed brand of justice and unleash it on the modern world. This will capture the attention of the Justice Society of America featuring Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell's Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate, and they will collectively try to convince Black Adam to see a different path or if it comes down to it, destroy him. Will they be successful? It will be revealed on 21st October as Black Adam hits theatres around the world.