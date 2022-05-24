Tristan Thompson's Video Of His Daughter Has Fans In Awe

Tristan Thompson shared a video featuring his daughter and this has fans in awe. Check out the post that he shared.

A fan posted the following comment: 'She just wants him to shut up and let her do her thing.'

Someone else said: 'Tristan: “Say tsunami” True: “Anyways chile..”'

A fan said this: 'he can barely say the word asking her to say that shit,' and more people agreed and hit the like button.

Another follower said: 'She’s so cute! But I never see him with his other off springs,' and one other commenter posted this: 'Sometimes I wish I had these moments growing up.'

A fan posted this message: 'One thing about the Kardashians, they gone make sure their baby’s hair is cute.'

Tristan Thompson showed his fans a video on his favorite type of date nights are while some people's hearts are melting, others are bashing him.

Check out the post that he shared on social media. The video features True Thompson, his and Khloe Kardashian's daughter.

A follower said: 'It’s not cute that you favor one child over the other. Man up and accept responsibility for what you did. I would respect him more if he spent time with all his children not just the one he thinks he should do right by based on mom being the most popular baby mama. Smh.'

Someone else said: 'Not cool when you have other children looking for that same time and energy sad.'

People are talking about one other of his kids. Just to refresh your memory, Tristan Thompson made the following move before telling Khloe Kardashian that he has a baby with another woman. Check out the latest reports coming from TMZ and TSR here.