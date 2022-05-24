Harry Styles ' new album breaks Apple Music's streaming record.

British musician Harry Styles released his third solo album, "Harry's House," which set a record for streaming on Apple Music, according to Billboard. During the presentation, he explained why this album is his favorite at the moment.

"When I started recording music, I realized that it was not so much the geographical location that mattered to me, but the inner state. So I chose a name that meant you could imagine yourself in my house - my usual day and thoughts. I play both happy and sad music. Feelings are important to me. <...> I wanted it to be like every person can come to my house, but at the same time hear those songs that I like," said the singer.

The album contains 13 songs, including the earlier singles "As It Was" and "Late Night Talking." Styles worked on the creation of songs for three years in three countries at once - the USA, Great Britain, and Japan.

Previously obsessed with Harry Styles, a homeless man ransacked the singer's house. The stalker made his way into the house of singer Harry Styles and ransacked it, according to the Daily Mail.

In 2019, Harry helped the homeless Pablo Tarazage-Orero by giving him money for food and housing. After that, the homeless man became obsessed with the artist: he pursued him on social networks and not only tried to grab him while jogging. Styles won a ban on approaching him through the courts.