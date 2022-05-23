The latest season of ' Stranger Things will be longer than the last ones. A week before the premiere of the fourth season of Stranger Things, which starts on May 27, 2022, the authors have declassified interesting details about the continuation of the story.

It is known that the fourth season will be the longest in the history of the series: its running time will increase by 5 hours compared to the previous ones, writes Collider. The average duration of new episodes will be 75 minutes, and the seventh episode will run for more than an hour and a half (98 minutes).

The producers of the show also said that the new season would consist of two parts: the first seven episodes will be released on Netflix in one block on May 27, and the additional two final episodes will be released on July 1.

"Given the unprecedented length of the new season and wanting to release it as soon as possible, we decided to make a two-part release," project authors Matt and Ross Duffer explained their decision.

The seven episodes of Volume 1 will premiere under the wire, the deadline for Amy's reservations, ending May 31. "Stranger Things" has always been a favorite of the Ames, having received nominations for all the great drama series over the past three seasons. Overall, the series has won six primetime Emmy Awards out of 39 nominations.